EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — May is a month to honor America’s armed forces and to remember the military fallen. Keeping with that patriotic theme, hundreds of motorcyclists gathered with veterans on their minds.

Bikers have made their way back to VFW Post 6518 after a fundraising ride Sunday afternoon. Their goal? To let veterans know they are not forgotten.

Sunday saw some great weather for motorcycle riding and for a great cause. The Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club took a ride through Luzerne County to raise money for veterans.

“We’re gonna be donating the proceeds of this ride to the VA hospital. Their canteen fund and another veterans organization that we’ll pick,” said Linda Loop, Public Relations Officer of the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club.

This opportunity for the motorcycle community to come together and enjoy a ride on a nice day is made possible thanks to the non-profit Veteran’s Promise.

“It brings such a unity to all of us. We — we just enjoy being together. You know, there’s something to be said about that time on the road we’re watching each other’s backs just like we would when we’re out and doing our duties for the military,” said Founder and President of Veterans Promise David Ragan.

While members of the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club are glad to rev up their bikes for a good cause, they are also grateful for the community backing efforts to help the men and women who’ve served.

“It feels fantastic just to see a lot of support for our club for our veterans, and for the causes that we support,” said Loop.

This is the fourth year the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club has done the “Fallen Members Memorial Run.”