Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club holding benefit ride for SPCA

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A different kind of ride is raising money for the Luzerne County SPCA. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead shows us how one local motorcycle club is hitting the road for a good cause.

They are called bikers with a heart for a reason. For over two decades the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club has been helping out the Luzerne County SPCA with their summer ride.

“It’s like a brotherhood. Bikers all get together to help an organization that needs the help, and it’s a lot of fun,” Vice President of the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club James Biscotto said. “We have fun doing it. We have fun riding, so yeah, we enjoy ourselves.”

The bikers enjoy helping the community and doing what they can for those in need.

“I mean, these animals can’t do for themselves, and they are at the mercy of us. So I think it shows where we are as a community to help those who can’t help themselves,” Linda Armstrong, the Public Relations Officer for the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club said.

The SPCA tells Eyewitness News if the community didn’t come together like this they wouldn’t be able to help the animals in need.

“All the donations that come in is what has kept our organization opened for those 62 years. And if it wasn’t for this particular group and the community out there caring for these animals, we wouldn’t be here in the first place,” Chelsea Feldmann, Education and Volunteer Coordinator for the Luzerne County SPCA said.

This can be an emotional event for all involved.

“It’s just a tear-jerker because when you hear the engines rev that morning, you know it’s for all of those dogs sitting in the kennel that just need that second chance,” Feldmann said.

And the hope is that many of the animals will be adopted that day.

“Think adoption first. If you’re looking for a particular breed, you can find it through a rescue. You can find it through going to your local shelter. You can find it to give these animals a second chance. This dog has done nothing wrong to come to the shelter,” Feldmann said.

The ride begins at the SPCA Sunday at 11 am. You can register to participate in the ride that morning.

