WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Valley Mall will be delayed in opening its doors due to a power outage.

According to officials with the Wyoming Valley Mall, a power outage on the property is causing the mall to delay opening.

The mall expects to open at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.