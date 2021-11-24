Wyoming Valley Mall adds two new stores, expands another for holiday shopping season

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the pandemic has many people ordering their holiday gifts online, the Wyoming Valley Mall is adding two new stores and expanding a third in preparation for the holiday shopping season, according to the mall’s spokesperson Joseph Ohrin.

Ohrin tells Eyewitness News that Toys Toys has opened in the former Gamestop location within the mall. They offer games, dolls, toys, remote control cars, plush animals and more.



Courtesy: Wyoming Valley Mall

Another new store is Devan’s Diamond & Company. The store is located in the former Zale’s location within the mall. The company says “we offer fine jewelry, gold chains, and of course we can bring your very own custom creation ideas to life!”

Courtesy: Wyoming Valley Mall

Finally, This Bag Is Mine is expanding into the former Gymboree space, according to Ohrin. The company says “In addition to handbags, purses and wallets, shoppers will also find a great selection of ponchos, scarves, hats and kimonos.”



Courtesy: Wyoming Valley Mall

The Wyoming Valley Mall will open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26 and close at 9:00 p.m.

Current mall shopping hours are Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.