LUZERNE COUNTY — There is welcome news this week regarding parts of the levee system in the Wyoming Valley.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recommended that the levee be accredited for the Federal Flood insurance program. The new evaluation focuses on the levees in Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township.

An initial assessment done by the U.S. Army Corps raised concerns about the so-called “Freeboard” safety buffer zone on the levees.

