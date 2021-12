LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Efforts are underway to establish a new regional police force in Luzerne County.

Five communities on the upper west side of the Wyoming Valley will join forces to create the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department.







Eyewitness News got a look at the plans and learned of reactions to them.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story at 5:00 p.m on Eyewitness News