WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunny skies, bright smiles, and positive energy could be felt all around Kirby Park on Saturday as the Wyoming Valley chapter of the Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans held their first Pagan Pride Festival.

The festival had dozens of vendors, live music, rituals, workshops, and food; with the only admission asked being a food donation to the Bread Basket of NEPA.

Running from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the festival welcomed everyone. Organizers tell 28/22 News that festivals like Pagan Pride are held annually around the world, usually around the harvest season.

Cameron Ferguson, one of the attendees at the festival, said “It’s great, I love seeing and supporting the local creators,” . . . “It’s nice to see the community represented more.”

According to the Wyoming Valley CUUPS Facebook page, the festival was able to raise over 600 pounds of food for the Bread Basket of NEPA, which will all go towards alleviating local hunger.

“I hope they do it again next year,” said Ferguson.

For more information on the Wyoming Valley chapter of CUUPS, you can visit their website.