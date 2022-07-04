KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Even though the Fourth of July weekend is coming to a close, that doesn’t mean that the events are stopping just yet.

Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the second continental congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.

There are plenty of events going on throughout our area to celebrate.

The City of Wilkes-Barre will be holding its Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration from noon to 10 p.m. at Kirby Park. There will be over 20 food and craft vendors, amusement rides, games, and of course fireworks.

An event at the Wyoming Monument will tribute to soldiers and civilians lost in the 45-minute battle of Wyoming. Some 300 American patriots were killed on July 3, 1778, in an ambush by a combined British and Native American foe.

Eyewitness News’ very own Candice Kelly will be emceeing this event.

