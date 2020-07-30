Wyoming Seminary releases back to school plan with in-person instruction

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In-person classes and dormitory options will be available for students of Wyoming Seminary in the Fall of 2020, the school announced in its comprehensive plan.

“We will offer in-person learning with social distancing and other safety protocols in place, a virtual option for families who choose it and the readiness to have our school fully online in the event of another mandated shutdown by the governor,” Kevin Rea, Wyoming Seminary President, wrote in a letter addressed to Wyoming Seminary Families.

According to the plan, CDC health guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be followed. The administration says social distancing will be enforced as much as possible in both the lower and middle schools.

Lunch periods will be reworked, allowing younger students to eat inside their classrooms while tables have been moved further apart for older students. Larger spaces such as auditoriums, cafeterias and a basement have been repurposed as educational rooms to allow for more distance between students. Hallway traffic has also been reduced.

Masks or face-shields will be worn by all staff and students.

If the school is mandated to close, the administration says it is prepared to move to an online-only environment. Families will be refunded 15 percent of the tuition in that situation.

Read the full plan by clicking here.