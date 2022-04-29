EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wyoming County native is on the ground overseas this week helping Ukrainian refugees.

Richard Jackson is at the border of Ukraine in eastern Europe hoping to make a difference.

He’s been in different parts of Moldova since Monday donating clothes and food at donation centers and churches. Jackson is from Factoryville he graduated from Lackawanna Trail in 1980 and has retired from the military and has since moved to New York. But he tells when Russia’s war on Ukraine began in February he wanted help.

Jackson began his mission on April 20. He took over clothes and first aid supplies. He says between those items combined with his military expertise he feels he’s helping the best way he can.

“It’s very amazing that these people are coming out of Ukraine after the devastation, their house may be blown up family members may be passed away but they’re all very very grateful for what everybody’s doing,” said Jackson.

His message to those back home there are plenty of organizations to donate to help Ukrainian refugees just do your research.

Friday Jackson is on his way to Romania to help out at donation centers there. All of these travels are out of his own pocket.