Wyoming County man wanted by police for fleeing, eluding capture

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PSP Tunkhannock and Meshoppen Police are looking for James Steven Lezinsky for failing to appear in court for charges relating to fleeing and eluding police capture.

The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office says they also have active warrants for witness intimidation, retaliation against witness or victim, default in required appearance and flight to avoid apprehension.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lezinsky to contact the Wyoming County 911 at 570-996-2265.