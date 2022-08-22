WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County is the latest to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative or LETI Program.

The program was launched by Attorney General Josh Shapiro along with law enforcement agencies.

“They’ll have the opportunity to come forward without repercussions and get the help that they need, you can’t arrest your way out of the situation,” said Chief Keith Carpenter, Chief of Police Tunkhannock Bureau.

“It doesn’t condone bad decisions or drug use, because drug use can kill you, but it is a way to give people a second chance so that they’re not labeled their whole life, there is no stigma, and they can go on and be a productive citizen,” explained Joe Peters, District Attorney of Wyoming County.

The program allows people in Wyoming County, who are seeking treatment for substance abuse, to turn to officers for help, without the threat of arrest.