Wyoming County community comes together to enforce the speed limit

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The community of Factoryville is coming together in hopes to slow down motorists.

In the past month, a group called “Reduce The Speed” has been formed. Organizer Lou Jasikoff says there’s been an uptick with people driving above the state posted 25 mph.

To combat the problem, Jasikoff has been selling “drive like your kids live here” signs for $5 in hopes of slowing down speeders.

The group will go before borough council will ideas to slow people down on September 9.

