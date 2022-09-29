TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf announced three new state parks, one of which is local.

Local and state officials gathered at the new park this morning to celebrate the achievement.

The first state park in Wyoming County has been unveiled, bringing a river access state park to Northeast Pennsylvania.

“Vosburg Neck State Park is about 669 acres, it has trail systems through beautiful large forests and it’s along the Susquehanna river,” stated Cindy Adams Dunn, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary.

Its position along this river is also unique.









“Vosburg Neck State Park will mark mile 222 of the 444-mile-long Susquehanna. So this is the halfway point between the Chesapeake Bay to Cooperstown, New York,” Adams Dunn added.

For Senator Lisa Baker, this has been a long-term passion project.

“I have been delighted to work on this project for the last nine years. Nine years of trying to push forward to get this land to become a state park. So for me, this is a dream come true,” commented Senator Lisa Baker, (r) 20th district.

Their most significant obstacle in establishing this park was finding the funds,

“Funding increased under the oil and gas fund that the department oversees. It meant we had a window of opportunity, the stars aligned and the money was available in this year’s budget,” Senator Baker continued.

After nine years of work and planning now all 669 acres are joining 123 other parks.

“So these belong to the people, they’re free to the public and we like to keep it that way. So that people can come see the 124 parks they now own,” said Adams Dunn.

The official name of the park is still open to discussion and officials are beginning to plan for amenities, parking, and trail work in the coming months.