Wyoming Borough officials warn residents of suspected utility company imposter

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials in Wyoming Borough received a complain from a resident, regarding a potential utility work imposter.

After investigating the complaint, officials confirmed a white male identified himself as Mike from UGI. The man told the resident he was at the home to perform a 10-year inspection check on their gas meter.

Officials say the man had no ID, insignia or clothing identifying himself as an employee of UGI. He arrived to the home in a silver Ford F150 pickup truck with a Kobalt toolbox.

Residents are asked to contact 911 if anyone comes to your house that appears suspicious in nature. They ask to get as many details as possible on the person(s) and/or vehicle descriptions.