EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An old sanitary and stormwater sewer system in Luzerne County is getting a big upgrade.

The multi-million dollar U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) project announced Wednesday should help thousands of local residents.

A loan will be used for the old sanitary and stormwater sewer systems in Exeter borough to get an upgrade.

Making the borough of Exeter a better place to live for its nearly 5,600 residents. That’s what officials say is the goal of the Wyoming Avenue Sewer Improvement Project.

“They’ve been doing this with duct tape and bailing wire for as long as I’ve been in office, and they’ve been screaming out the need for this money,” said State Representative Matt Cartwright.

A $8,700,000 USDA loan will fund the project that’s been in the works for years.

This investment will provide separation of the storm and sanitary sewer systems here along Schooley and Wyoming Avenues.

It will replace the existing deteriorating system and include new sewer mains, storm lines with culverts, manholes, and service laterals.

“We have a 70–100-year-old system out here, that’s combined, and with this money that we’re getting, we’re going to be able to separate the system and during heavy water events, the water will go where it’s supposed to go,” said John Morgan, Vice Chair of the Exeter Borough Council.

Much-needed upgrades that are expected to make a difference.

“This will result in Exeter being among the most environmentally friendly and advanced communities in this region,” said USDA State Director of Rural Development Bob Morgan.

Officials say the project is set to begin in the spring.