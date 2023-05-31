EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department welcomed a new leader on Wednesday.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief D.F. Pace announced his resignation on April 30. Wednesday was his last official day.

The new chief, Mike Turner, was sworn in and welcomed by law enforcement officials from surrounding counties, county officials, and members of the public.

“I’m going to continue building off what Chief Pace built in the beginning, and I’m going to work off his blueprint. The guys are excited and we are going to continue providing professional services to the community,” said Wyoming Area Regional Police Department Chief Mike Turner.

Chief Turner previously served as West Pittston’s Chief of Police but will now lead five Luzerne County municipalities.

Now he’ll serve under a growing department.

Four of seven Lackawanna Police Academy recruits have committed to becoming Wyoming Area Regional Police Officers under Chief Turner.

Noah Palauskas was among the recruits and will look forward to serving in his home community.

“It was a moment we have been waiting for our entire lives so this was a great opportunity and we are just excited to get started here as police officers,” said Palauskas.

In December 2022, Chief Turner suffered serious injuries in a deadly car crash that left his health and career in jeopardy.

Now, nearly four months later, he’s back at work and in a leadership position.

Turner plans on stepping into action immediately and addressing some of the counties’ most prevalent and concerning issues.

“We’re gonna work together share resources and make sure people are accountable who come to this area, whether it’s a crime or narcotics. They are going to be held accountable,” said Chief Turner.