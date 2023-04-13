EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief announced his resignation Thursday night, but the five Luzerne County municipalities he serves will soon be under the leadership of a familiar face.

“When those same family members need me, I need to be there for them,” said Chief D.F. Pace of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department.

Chief Pace announced his resignation in front of the police commission and members of the public.

He was hired last July with the task of uniting five municipalities and forming the Wyoming Valley’s first regional police department by the start of the new year.

“While it’s true that the leadership of this department does set the tone, ultimately it’s the fine officers that go out there day in and day out and respond to the calls of the community that really deserve the credit. This department is here to serve these constituent municipalities for decades and decades to come,” said Chief Pace.

With regret, the police commission accepted his resignation that’s effective May 31.

Residents offered their well wishes to Chief Pace and commended the work of his department.

“My wife and I do see a presence in Exeter Township stronger than we had seen. My wife is a life-long resident of Exeter Township for 42 years, I’ve lived there almost 20 years it’s definitely a move in the right direction and a very, very positive thing,” said Harding resident Arthur Becker.

The commission appointed former West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner as the new commander-in-chief, effective June 1.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be part of this department,” said Turner.

Turner was involved in a bad crash in December and has since made a full recovery.

“I turned it to positive energy, and that’s what really pushed me to work harder and that light at the end of the tunnel got brighter, and brighter, and brighter,” Turner told Eyewitness News.

Chief D.F. Pace will stay in his role until May 31. Turner is slated to take over on June 1 and the Wyoming Area Regional Police Commission is still negotiating the terms of his contract.