Wyoming Area School District on lockdown

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schools in the Wyoming Area School District are on lockdown after the police say a man in the area was threatening harm to law enforcement.

The lockdown was updated to include all school district buildings and facilities as a precautionary measure.

Police tell Eyewitness News the threat came after a report of a domestic situation in the borough.

Police are actively looking for the suspect. School district officials say there is no threat or emergency inside any of the buildings.

We will update this story as more details become available.