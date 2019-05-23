Wyoming Area High School Senior Luncheon

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dozens of soon-to-be high school graduates took part in a first-time event in their school history.

Eyewitness News Anchor and Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller served as the keynote speaker at Wyoming Area High School’s Inaugural senior luncheon.

Thursday’s celebration at Fox Hill Country Club is one of the lead-up events to graduation day.

Wyoming Area seniors will receive their diplomas on June 7th.

Congratulations to the Warriors’ Class of 2019.

