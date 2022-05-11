OVERTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) – A Bradford County teen has been charged and released after allegedly raping an unconscious girl one night last summer, according to State Police.

Cody Griffith, 19, of Wyalusing was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda after an investigation into an alleged rape that took place between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on August 1, 2021. According to the arrest report, Griffith allegedly raped and sexually assaulted an unconscious 17-year-old girl.

Griffith was charged with sexual assault and rape of an unconscious victim. He was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail, the police report said.