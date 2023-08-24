(WFLA/WKBN) — WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt has died, WWE officials confirmed Thursday. He was 36.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, died on Thursday, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Triple H said. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Bray Wyatt (top) is seen competing in a match against John Cena during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 6, 2014. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)

Wyatt first competed in the WWE as Husky Harris in Season 2 of WWE NXT in 2010.

After a hiatus, he reappeared as Bray Wyatt leading a group known as The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. Wyatt went on to have high-profile matches at WrestleMania with John Cena, The Undertaker, and Randy Orton.

In 2019, Wyatt debuted ‘The Fiend,’ a clown-like alter ego that captivated WWE audiences. Wyatt was a three-time world champion in the WWE.

Wyatt’s former stable mate Luke Harper, whose real name is Jon Huber, passed away in December 2020.

Wyatt returned to WWE in October 2022. His last televised match took place at the 2023 Royal Rumble in January, when he defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.

His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Wyatt is the second well-known wrestling figure to die this week. Beloved hardcore wrestling icon Terry Funk died on Wednesday.