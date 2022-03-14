WWE SMACKDOWN returns to Mohegan Sun Arena this May

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WWE SMACKDOWN is coming back to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

On Friday, May 13 at 7:45 p.m. Roman Reigns will take on Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship. Ronda Rousey and Naomi will also be there taking on SMACKDOWN Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

The show will also have SMACKDOWN Superstars including Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, SMACKDOWN Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Bank and many more.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will start at $20. They can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.