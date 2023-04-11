WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WWE SmackDown is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena in June.

Mohegan Sun Arena says WWE SmackDown will be returning to Wilkes-Barre for the first time in 2023 on Friday, June 2 at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets went on sale for $20 on March 10 at the NBT Bank Box Office at the Mohegan Sun Arena and on Ticketmaster.

Officials note tailgating is not allowed in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot.

Below you can find important notes to keep in mind if you’re heading to the arena for the WWE SmakDown:

Parking:

General parking is $20 in the Mohegan Sun Area lot, you can pay with a credit card or your mobile device.

Reserved parking is $40 and can be paid for through Ticketmaster or in person at NBT Bank Box Office.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the parking lot will open at 5:30 p.m.

VIP Packages:

Premium Ringside Seat within the First Five Rows Across from WWE Cameras

Limited Edition Commemorative Chair

Framed WWE Superstar Autograph

WWE Ringsider Mini Replica Title Belt

VIP Anniversary Collector Coin

WWE VIP Drawstring Bag

SmackDown Superstars that will be in attendance:

Sami Zayn

Drew Mcintyre

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Braun Strowman

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The USOS

Solo Sikoa

Intercontinental Champion Gunther

The New Day

For more information visit Mohegan Sun Arena’s website.