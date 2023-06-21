WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE is returning to Wilkes-Barre Township in November for “Monday Night Raw.”

Monday Night Raw will be returning to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township for the last time of 2023. For one night only, fan-favorite RAW superstars will be wrestling live at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Monday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy: WWE

The RAW superstars making the trip this November include Cody Rhodes, the Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Matt Riddle, “The Ring General” Gunther & Imperium, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, plus many more

WWE Monday Night Raw tickets start at $20 (plus fees) and the tickets, as well as, ringsider packages go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Both can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena a Casey Plaza.

For more information, please visit WWE’s official website.