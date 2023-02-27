(WTAJ) — It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan as WWE and AEW are running wild like Hulkamania in the ’80s and they’re both coming to Pennsylvania this spring.

It’s the road to Wrestlemania 39 for WWE, which will take place in Los Angeles over two nights (April 1st and 2nd) but All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is looking to keep running stronger than ever.

While it’s uncertain what AEW will have going on, one of the two WWE shows will be before #Wrestlemania, which gives us an idea of what we can expect.

AEW will hit Pittsburgh for #AEWDynamite live (and to record #AEWRampage) at the Petersen Event Center on April 19, while WWE will be in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena on March 10, for #SmackDown and then hit up the GIANT Center in Hershey on May 22, less than 6 weeks before the Money In The Bank premium live event in London.

It’s hard to say what to expect this far out, but WWE having SmackDown live just three weeks from Wrestlemania gives us a good idea that we’ll be pulled even deeper into the story of The Bloodline, Rhea Ripley (likely with Dominik Mysterio) vs Charlotte Flair, major happenings with the Intercontinental Championship and even a possibility that Cody Rhodes shows up to confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns just weeks before they face off for the titles.

Where to get tickets

If you’re looking to join AEW on April 19, you can find tickets by clicking here.

If you’re looking to join WWE at either (or both) shows, you can find tickets by clicking here.