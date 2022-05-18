DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A storage shed in Wayne County was burglarized and multiple World War II memorabilia were missing.

According to state police, on May 13 the victim was contacted by the storage shed company who told him the lock was broken off his shed.

Troopers report that upon arrival, the victim found that missing from the shed were World War II medals and burial flags, a baseball card collection and a BMM movie projector.

PSP Honesdale ask that anyone with information on the items or burglary contact them at 570-253-7126.