WVW High School Dismissed after Threat; Middle School Threats investigated

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Students were sent home from Wyoming Valley West High School after a threat this morning.

Police say a threatening message was written on a wall at the high school in Plymouth.

Parents tell Eyewitness News that students were told to leave their backpacks behind. A bomb squad from Lackawanna County was brought in with K-9 units.

Meanwhile, Kingston Police say they investigated three recent reports of threats at Wyoming Valley West Middle School.

According to police, two juvenile students were arrested.

Police tell us “All threats will be taken seriously and prosecuted to the fullest extent.”