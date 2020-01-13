Wrong-Way Driver Charged With Homicide By Vehicle

PARRYVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Shavertown man has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle after police say he was driving under the influence when he crashed his car, killing a man in 2018.

69-year-old Joseph Persico of Shavertown, Luzerne County, was arraigned Monday on charges stemming from a November 2018 crash on the Turnpike in Carbon County.

According to the initial report, Persico was driving southbound in the northbound lane of the Turnpike near the Mahoning Valley exit in Parryville, Carbon County.

Police say he hit another car head-on killing 50-year-old Paul Gerrity of Scranton.

The driver of another car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Persico faces multiple charges and is expected back in court later this month.