ASYLUM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man has died after a wrong-way head-on crash in Bradford County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 2 around 5:20 p.m., a crash occurred on Liberty Corners Road in Asylum Township.

Police say a Ford was traveling south when a second car driven by Aaron Herlt, 21, of New Albany, was driving down the wrong lane and heading towards the Ford.

Herlt’s car hit the Ford head-on and he suffered injuries from the collision, PSP stated. Herlt was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Bradford County coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.