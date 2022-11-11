SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 25th Scranton Comic-Con was held Friday at the Hilton in downtown Scranton.

Comicbook fans and collectors came out to meet writers and illustrators of many popular comics as well as get signatures and limited editions from them.

New this year, the event will have multiple panels with writers and creators!

“I do this because I love the hobby, and that’s what it is all about, the appreciation of getting to meet the guys who write and draw the comics,” said Joe Figured, promotor of Scranton ComicCon Convention.

Bartari, a Scranton bar/restaurant that features classic video games, will have many of their old-school games at the event as well.

On Saturday, the event goes until 5 p.m. and admission will cost $20.