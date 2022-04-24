COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health Network celebrated a new practice opening in the Poconos on Sunday.

The North Pocono practice in Covington Township opened its doors to patients in the surrounding communities, offering healthcare, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

At the ribbon-cutting and open house, the center provided COVID vaccines and test kits to people who came out. There were also crafts, music, and special giveaways.

Those with the center say they are ready and excited to begin serving the community.

“We look forward to getting to know the community better and all of its meaningful contributions that contribute to making the wright center stronger, and more effective in the delivery of our mission,” said Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, President, C.E.O., Wright Center for Community Health.

The North Pocono practice is the ninth facility in the Wright Center for Community Health’s Network. They will begin seeing patients Monday.