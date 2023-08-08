HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In honor of National Health Center Week, the Wright Center hosted a backpack giveaway Tuesday in Hawley.

Parents and their children were able to stop by the Wright Center for Community Health and pick out their own backpacks.

The bags are filled with notebooks, pens, pencils, and folders to give kids a good start to the school year.

The Wright Center even offered clear backpacks for the school districts that require them.

“With buying shoes and other items, and maybe you know some parents have to buy books for their children, at least this is one expense that we can take away from them,” said Wright Center Director of Development and Relationship for Community Outreach Geraldine McAndrew.

There will be another backpack giveaway on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the South Side Farmers Market in Scranton.