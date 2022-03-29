FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The removal of the wreckage from Monday’s deadly chain-reaction crash in Schuylkill County is ongoing Tuesday.

Three people were killed and 24 others injured when snow squalls led to white-out conditions causing the crash.

The clean-up is ongoing on I-81 northbound between the Hegins exit 112 and the Highridge exit remains closed.

State Police tell us the Highway will be closed until at least later Tuesday evening. We spoke to some of the crews who are removing the wreckage, they say it’s a big challenge.

Jeremy Richards has been a tow truck operator for 20 years. He’s seen a lot of nasty crashes but this one on I-81 near Minersville is one of the worst he’d ever seen.





State police say a fast-moving snow squall caused slippery conditions and a whiteout with near-zero visibility. More than 50 vehicles were caught up in the deadly crash.

“One of the biggest challenges is the twisted metal burnt trailers loaded trailers that are broke in half. The stuff they just don’t want to cooperate. They’re intermingled together. It’s just you got to separate everything one by one.. start in the beginning and work to the end,” explained Jeremy Richards, of Richards Tow.

He says safety is always Mission number one.

“We look at everything before we remove it. Our safety is also important as anybody else’s. Tye biggest thing we just want to be safe to ourselves” stated Richards.

All of the tow truck operators say the loss of lives in this crash is always in their minds as they get the job done.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the people that lost their lives. The drivers who lost their vehicles. Stuff that never goes to stores stuff that needs to be put back into the market. It’s actually heartbreaking, it’s really sad,” expressed Richards.

The Pennsylvania State Police are saying the estimated time of reopening the roadway is possible for Tuesday evening.

Officials tell us the interstate has to be ‘milled’ because of oil and gas on the road. The top layer of the road surface must be removed. DEP is checking for any potential risk to area waterways from the gas and oil.