Wreath making holds special meaning for holidays in Wyoming County

EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday wreath is always a staple this time of year, and one Christmas Tree Farm has been making them the same old-fashioned way for decades.

“Resembles family, the true meaning of Christmas. You look on Christmas cards and generally, you see even on Christmas cards of houses and whatnot, you see wreaths. You watch old-time Christmas movies, you see wreaths on the light poles. That’s usually the first thing you see in anything to do with Christmas, is a wreath,” explained Chase Henderson, Bennie’s Christmas Tree Farm.

I love it, I love it. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to know that you can produce a product, that people keep on coming back for years to get,” said Judy ‘Gram’ Smith, Bennie’s Christmas Tree Farm





Henderson explains that making wreaths is a bit more advanced than one might think.

“It’s called the Kelco K102. It’s the more advanced version of a wreath-wrapping machine. There is a lot of work that goes into one of these. You need people to go out in the field to get the greens, the branch materials, and whatnot. This here is a six-foot ring, and the outside diameter would be eight feet,” said Henderson.

However, Judy “Gram” Smith believes wreaths hold a deeper meaning.

“Circle of love, or circle of life, it is the meaning of it to me. It is. A lot of people decorate phenomenally. A lot of people just put a wreath out. It doesn’t matter. Just a wreath is just as beautiful as all those glittering lights,” said Smith.

Whether holiday lovers enjoy decorating the nines or simply adding a wreath to a door, the wreath always symbolizes the love of the holidays.