Wreath-laying ceremony in Scranton honors Irish veterans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A wreath-laying ceremony was held Friday afternoon on the Courthouse Square in Scranton.

The annual tradition honors the heroism of two Irish Lackawanna County Civil war veterans. John Delaney and Patrick Delacy are recipients of congressional medals of honor.

“It’s Irish heritage month and we’re an Irish organization and we always try to make sure we get out here every year,” said Patrick O’Malley, charter president, of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul Hook O’Malley.

“It’s still good to remember these guys that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said John Fletcher, 2022 man of the year, of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul Hook O’Malley.

A memorial for the men stands on Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton.

