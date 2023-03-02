SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — March is Irish American Heritage Month and on Thursday, a special ceremony was held in Lackawanna County to honor two Civil War veterans of Irish descent.

It’s a tradition to remember the men’s bravery and all they did for our country.

Thursday’s wreath-laying ceremony took place at their memorial in Downtown Scranton.

“This is the beginning of Irish Heritage Month, and we’re here to honor two of our bravest,” said Charter President of the Paul Hook O’Malley Division 4 Ancient Order of Hibernians Pat O’Malley.

A crowd gathered on Courthouse Square in Downtown Scranton Thursday night.

It’s where a green wreath was placed before a memorial honoring two Irish Civil War veterans, John DeLaney And Patrick DeLacy.

“We come down every single year for the last 15 years to honor them, remember them, talk about what they did and talk about the sacrifices they made. The Civil War was a bloody, bloody battle,” said O’Malley.

DeLaney and DeLacy were from Lackawanna County and received Congressional Medals of Honor.

“Very special to us because of the Irish heritage, of course, but also because of the heroism of the men,” said Paul Hook O’Malley Division 4 Ancient Order of Hibernians Treasurer Joseph Holland.

Kevin Donovan is the 2023 Man of the Year for the Paul Hook O’Malley Division 4 Ancient Order of Hibernians organization.

“I’m coming from a long line of veterans. My father, my grandparents have fought in many wars, like World War I and World War II, Vietnam, and Korea, so on and so forth. So, I think it’s very important that we honor veterans. Not just Veteran’s Day in particular, I think every day,” said Donovan.

U.S. Army Veteran Donald Boyle says it’s important to keep their memory alive.

“They’re all true heroes, not just the Medal of Honor winners but men and women of all branches of the service,” said Boyle.

Thursday’s ceremony is kicking off a busy month of Irish Heritage events.