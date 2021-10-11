Wreath laying ceremony held at the Christopher Columbus statue in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County held a wreath laying ceremony Monday at the Christopher Columbus statue in Scranton.

The ceremony took place outside of Lackawanna County Courthouse Square.

After the ceremony, many headed to New York City to participate in the annual Columbus Day Parade which the association has been doing for about twenty years.

Participants say it’s all about celebrating one’s heritage.

“It’s like any other tradition that you have in families. And we support all the ethnic people that have their traditions. And we like the people to support us, and it is a great thing. You know, you have something to hold on too,” said Joe Macciocco, former president of Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County.

The late Neil Trama of Scranton was instrumental in making Columbus Day a federal holiday, 50 years ago.