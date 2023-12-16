SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A national appreciation for veterans took place today at several locations in northeastern Pennsylvania.

For one of those in our region, it’s an event that continues to grow.

For the third year, Wreaths Across America is back in Scranton at Cathedral Cemetery.

About 100 people paid their respects to service men and women buried there who are no longer with us, but are never forgotten.

Remember, honor, teach.

These three words make up the motto of the wreath layings at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.

This is the third year that the Wreaths Across America program got together in December to lay wreaths on the graves of servicemen and servicewomen.

“I think it’s very important always to remember the things that we have today were not without a cost,” said Megan Fenwick the organizer.

Holly Legate helped lay some of the hundreds of wreaths.

She says service runs deep in her family so she considers it an honor to be a part of something like this.

“Service always feels great to the community whether it’s recognized or not and to be here and it’s a beautiful day it just means everything,” added Legate.

Fenwick says she hopes kids who attended this ceremony grow up to have the same appreciation of veterans as her group does.

“I think as long as we keep reminding our younger generation that they do still exist they’ll never be forgotten,” says Fenwick.

Fenwick’s daughter, Molly, was also part of the program reading aloud the names of veterans who served.

“It’s very special to me because I have a lot of family members that are veterans, and I just love doing things for veterans,” continued Molly.

All total, volunteers laid about 700 wreaths this afternoon on the gravesites of veterans at the Cathedral Cemetery.

That’s many more than the first year when they laid 200 wreaths.