KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual tradition revolving around giving back to local children wrapped up Monday evening in Luzerne County.

Dozens of volunteers grabbed their tape and scissors to wrap hundreds of gifts for children in need.

More than 50 volunteers gathered in the basement of Saint Ignatius Church in Kingston to wrap more than 500 gifts.

All of the presents will be delivered to families in luzerne county that could use a helping hand this holiday season.

Dozens of hands were busy at work on Monday as hundreds of presents got wrapped and packed for Luzerne County kids.

“This year we’re wrapping over 550 gifts,” said Shelly Karavis, President of the Rotary Club of Plymouth.

The Rotary Club of Plymouth continued its long-standing tradition of Kids at Christmas, gifting the magic of Christmas to underprivileged children in the area.

Carol O’Malia’s late husband started the annual drive more than 20 years ago.

“It was his dream that no child should go without a gift at Christmas. We started with 20 kids, we now have grown to over a hundred to a hundred and fifty that we shop for every year,” said O’Malia.

The hundreds of gifts are wrapped in one night, all by the hands of local volunteers.

“All the volunteers are friends of Rotary. So they are friends, family, they’ve been part of this event for a long time. We have over 50 people here and we’re so excited, everybody’s just willing to give back,” Karavis said.

Giving back is what they did, this year, each child will find two sets of pajamas and five gifts under the tree from the rotary.

“We have a lot of low-income families, and the families can’t afford to be buying a lot of gifts so they get quite a bit from Plymouth Rotary and the parents are so gratified,” Luzerne County Headstart family worker and social worker Joanne Hite.

But those receiving the gifts aren’t the only ones who are grateful, those behind the boxes and bows are thankful to be a part of the tradition.

“Kids really do look forward to this every year and it’s just so nice to really just kind of give them something back,” Karavis added.

“Their reaction is honestly to die for, because you know what they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, I got presents?'” Hite said.

A tradition that will continue for many years to come.

“My husband passed away three years ago, and before he died he said to me, ‘Carol make sure this project never dies,’ and I will never as long as I can and my children will carry it on,” O’Malia stated.

The gifts that were wrapped this evening are all packed up and will be dropped off tomorrow, but they won’t be given out until December 18 when Santa makes a special visit to help out.