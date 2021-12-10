Wrapping paper that smells good enough to eat

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Del Monte is ‘freshening’ up the holiday tradition of wrapping presents with new fruit-scented wrapping paper.

The festive and fruity paper highlights the scents of banana, pineapple and the elusive Pinkglow pineapple and features colorful graphics, inspired by each fruit’s look and scent.





Starting Friday at 9:00 a.m. folks can enter to win new fruit-scented wrapping paper from Del Monte. All you need to do is send an email to fun@freshdelmonte.com and include your mailing address. You have to have a valid U.S. mailing address.

We hope this fun, lighthearted initiative will not only offer a unique and fruit-filled gift-giving experience but will help boost festivity and spread holiday cheer nationwide. Pablo Rivero, Vice President of Marketing, Fresh Del Monte, N.A.

Along with the wrapping paper, you can also gift the Pinkglow® Pineapple to any tropical fruit lover.

Winners will be chosen on a first come first serve basis. Winners will be shipped one set of banana, pineapple or Pinkglow Pineapple designed/scented wrapping paper the following week.