HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that a man from Wormleysburg pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk stole over $1,000 of construction materials belonging to the United States from the site of the U.S. Courthouse being constructed in Harrisburg back in October of 2021.

This courthouse was recently designated to be named the Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse.

The following day Gontaryk sold copper and brass construction materials he stole from the construction site at a metal scrapyard located in Pottsville.

The maximum penalty under federal law for theft of government money, property, or records is 10 years’ imprisonment. This charge may also carry a fine of up to $250,000, and possible supervised release.