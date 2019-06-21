World’s cannabis sales increasing

Cannabis sales are going up on a global scale. This is due in part to Canada’s recent legalization of marijuana.

The world’s cannabis market could hit $15 billion this year, according to industry insiders. That includes the sale of CBD-based pharmaceuticals, revenue from medical and recreational dispensaries, hemp-derived products and non-psychoactive CBD.

Last week, the Colorado Department of Revenue reported it has made more than one billion dollars in tax and revenue since it legalized marijuana sales in 2014. That number is a combination of marijuana taxes, licenses and fees.

The CDOR says marijuana sales alone in the state have exceeded six and a half billion dollars.

