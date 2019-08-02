World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A World War II veteran is celebrating quite the milestone.

Morris Kashuba turned 100 years old Friday. He was honored with a birthday party at the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton. Morris served in the Army from 1942 to 1945 as a furlough driver transporting troops from combat to various locations in Europe for a little R and R.

Family members were by his side as Morris was made an honorary general by Major General Tony Carrelli and received a birthday greeting from Governor Tom Wolf.

“There is no secret, just keep on living. Very very excellent, I call that a very good family get-together. Bring peace among the family, they all came,” Kashuba said.

Kashuba was a life-long resident of Peckville before taking residence at the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center. He worked as a woodworker and was an accomplished fly fisherman.