World Obesity Day: What you can do to maintain a healthy weight



44-year-old John Grohol-Martin of Ashley lost more than 130 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery last May.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the World Health Organization, World Obesity Day encourages practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, undertake proper treatment, and reverse the obesity crisis.

In some instances, bariatric surgery is recommended.

At Commonwealth Health Weight and Wellness Bariatric Center in Plains Township, patients like 44-year-old John Grohol-Martin have found success through surgery.

Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller spoke with Grohol-Martin and Commonwealth Health Physician Gary Neale, MD. about this potentially life-saving option.

