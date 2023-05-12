EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Traveling thousands of miles every year is next to nothing for millions of migratory birds.

Saturday marks World Migratory Bird Day a day set for the peak of the bird migratory season for these feathered friends.

“So Migratory Bird Day celebrates and brings awareness to the huge number of birds, millions of birds across the world that travel north to south every year,” said Dr. Jeff Stratford a biology professor at Wilkes University.

This time of year, hundreds of thousands of birds can pass through Pennsylvania every day.

“They are moving into northeast Pennsylvania right now, and what they’ll be doing is eating caterpillars. That’s their primary prey, and of course, caterpillars are eating trees. So to keep healthy forests in Pennsylvania, we need to have those birds eating those caterpillars, and to do that we need to support the birds,” added Dr. Stratford.

But with urbanization continuing at a rapid pace, these birds face more than nature in their travels.

“Threats to migratory birds include collision with buildings, so there are now ways we can mitigate those issues. including putting stickers on windows,” continued Dr. Stratford.

City lights can also confuse and disorient birds, taking them off their path with a campaign called lights out being used to combat these issues.

“So cities and the communications industry is recognizing these issues and they’re starting to mitigate those effects. dimming or flashing flights instead of steady lights,” says Dr.Stratford.

One of the bigger dangers has become climate change, with warmer years like this one causing earlier insect hatches.

“So what’s happening now, I’m seeing a lot more caterpillars now before the birds have even begun to breed. so the timing is off,” said Dr. Stratford.

But the timing is right for birdwatchers and you to enjoy the sights and sounds of these world travelers.

There are 200 bird species that breed here in Pennsylvania, many of which are migrating species.