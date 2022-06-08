WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The labor shortage has been a major ongoing issue throughout the nation. But some businesses are starting to see a small shift.

These past two years have been rough for a lot of businesses. PA CareerLink Lycoming and Clinton counties say they’re seeing fewer people applying for unemployment and more looking for jobs.

Months ago, ‘Help Wanted’ signs were seen in many storefronts, but now things are beginning to improve.

“We are seeing an increase in our job seekers. Every day we see a few more. We lots of recruitment events, we have a lot of career fairs going on and we do see a lot of job seekers turning out,” stated Rachael Ulmer, Site administrator, PA CareerLink Lycoming and Clinton counties.

Within the last year, Ulmer says the county’s unemployment rate is also better.







“A year ago Lycoming county sat at about 7.2 percent in April of 2021, this past April we were at 5 percent. We sit about number 34 of all the 60 counties in Pennsylvania so we’re right about average,” Ulmer explained.

Although things are looking up, one local business says they still struggle to find more employees.

“We’re expanding so we’re looking for more people and it has been a challenge just getting people to come in for interviews. Things like that,” said Tim Butters, Owner, City Hall Grand Hotel.

Tim Butters and his wife Sandy own the City Hall Grand Hotel in Williamsport, but recently they opened a restaurant called the Newsroom Bar & Grill.

Butters says their hotel is fully staffed and already booked for little league. But with tens of thousands of visitors expected to come to the area, they’ll need some extra hands for their other business.

“We’ll get there. The staff that we did hire they’re very good at what they doing and it seems to be working,” Butters stated.

Butters says they’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.