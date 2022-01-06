Worker shortage affecting grocery store in Monroe County

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kinsley’s ‘world’s largest ShopRite in Brodheadsville has been hit hard by staffing shortages.

We spoke with one of the family owners who say pre-pandemic they have about 450 workers, but they only have around 375 right now





Recently with the COVID surge, they’ve had managers help flip burgers and work the floor to make up for employees out sick.

Shoppers waiting in line to be checked out told Eyewitness News you could see how hard everyone’s working to make sure no one waits too long.

If you wish to apply to work at ShopRite in Brodheadsville click here to learn more.

Reporter Sydney Kotus will have more on the worker shortage on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.