Worker killed in Susquehanna County identified

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A contract worker with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation who died from injuries sustained early Tuesday morning has been identified as 46-year-old Delyle Chappell. Investigators say he died from multiple traumatic injuries from being struck by a casing pipe.
Police and OSHA are investigating the incident.
The company issued the following statement on Tuesday:
“We extend our sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are heartbroken over this incident.”Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation