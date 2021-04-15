Worker killed in Susquehanna County identified

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A contract worker with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation who died from injuries sustained early Tuesday morning has been identified as 46-year-old Delyle Chappell. Investigators say he died from multiple traumatic injuries from being struck by a casing pipe.

Police and OSHA are investigating the incident.

The company issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“We extend our sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are heartbroken over this incident.”

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

