Worker Injured After Fall in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Another story we’re following out of Scranton. A PPL worker falls into a 12 -foot-hole while on the job this morning.



Crews were working on an “underground utility vault” on center street in downtown Scranton.”



The man was said to have lost his footing when he fell. Fire crews tell Eyewitness News that they used a crane that was on site to pull the man out.

Assistant Chief Jim Floryshak of the Scranton Fire Department… “We sent three rescuers down to do what we call package him to make sure he’s on a backboard. A c-collar to make sure there would be no further injury. Got him in a basket and then we lifted him out of the vault with a crane that was on scene.”



The man was alert and conscious when pulled from the scene and taken to the hospital.